Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Fulham

Quiz: The big Fulham striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Cottagers fan

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Fulham’s successful season this year has been characterised by their striker Alekansder Mitrovic who scored a remarkable 43 leagye goals, finishing comfortably as top scorer in the Championship this season. 

His impressive form helped his team as they gained promotion back to the Premier League as champions.

However, as much as fans will be looking forward, we’ve decided to take a look back on the last five years with this quiz about Fulham’s strikers taking a look at the successful ones as well as the not so successful.

Quiz: The big Fulham striker quiz - Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Cottagers fan

1 of 25

Who did Fulham sign Aleksander Mitrovic from?


Related Topics:

Passionate football fan supporting Barnet FC and Newcastle United. Currently studying a masters at UCFB alongside writing for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: The big Fulham striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Cottagers fan

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: