Fulham’s successful season this year has been characterised by their striker Alekansder Mitrovic who scored a remarkable 43 leagye goals, finishing comfortably as top scorer in the Championship this season.

His impressive form helped his team as they gained promotion back to the Premier League as champions.

However, as much as fans will be looking forward, we’ve decided to take a look back on the last five years with this quiz about Fulham’s strikers taking a look at the successful ones as well as the not so successful.

Quiz: The big Fulham striker quiz - Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Cottagers fan

1 of 25 Who did Fulham sign Aleksander Mitrovic from? Newcastle United Anderlecht Partizan Teleoptik