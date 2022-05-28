Exeter City had a very successful season this year gaining promotion to League One finishing the season in second and level on points with champions Forest Green Rovers.

Now as we approach summer, Matt Taylor will be looking to add some signings to his side to ensure Exeter can stay in League One beyond just next season.

For now though, we’re taking a look back with a quiz about Grecians strikers from the last few seasons, both the successful and less successful.

Quiz: The big Exeter City striker quiz - Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Grecians fan

1 of 25 How many goals has Matt Jay scored for Exeter City this season? 10 12 14 17