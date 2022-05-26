Quiz: The big Doncaster Rovers striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a Donny fan

2021/22 was a season to forget for Doncaster Rovers, who were relegated from League One after finishing 22nd in the table.

Only one team score fewer goals than Rovers last season, which highlights the forward line is an area that needs improvement ahead of next term.

The club has had some quality strikers in the past and our quiz today is all about a few of them.

Score over 80% and you can call yourself a Donny fan…

1 of 25 1. Who did Doncaster sign Alfie May from? Corinthian Bromley Farnborough Hythe Town