Quiz: The big Derby County striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Rams fan

Derby County have had some top strikers over the years. 

In this latest Football League World quiz, we’ve pieced together 25 questions all about FIVE former players who led the line once upon a time at Derby.

We’ve gone with Kevin Hector, Jack Bowers, Chris Martin, Paulo Wanchope and Steve Howard, putting together FIVE questions on each of them.

Can you score over 80% on what, we feel, is a challenging Derby quiz?

Take it on below:

Quiz: The big Derby County striker quiz - Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Rams fan

1 of 25

Where was Kevin Hector born?


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

