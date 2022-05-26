Following relegation from League One, Crewe Alexandra will be hoping to bounce back immediately.

Alex Morris will be looking to steady the ship this summer, with David Artell’s tenure coming to an end during their relegation campaign.

Whilst we wait and see how the summer plays out for the Railwaymen, and how next season begins, here, we have devised a 25 question quiz about some of the club’s former strikers.

Can you manage to score full marks?

Quiz: The big Crewe Alexandra striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true fan

1 of 25 In what year did Crewe sign Clayton Donaldson? 2007 2008 2009 2010