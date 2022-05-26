Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Crewe Alexandra

Quiz: The big Crewe Alexandra striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true fan

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Following relegation from League One, Crewe Alexandra will be hoping to bounce back immediately.  

Alex Morris will be looking to steady the ship this summer, with David Artell’s tenure coming to an end during their relegation campaign.

Whilst we wait and see how the summer plays out for the Railwaymen, and how next season begins, here, we have devised a 25 question quiz about some of the club’s former strikers.

Can you manage to score full marks?

Quiz: The big Crewe Alexandra striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true fan

1 of 25

In what year did Crewe sign Clayton Donaldson?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: The big Crewe Alexandra striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true fan

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: