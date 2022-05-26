In Viktor Gyökeres, Coventry City look to have found themselves a striker with a huge future.

The 23-year-old signed permanently last summer from Brighton after showing glimpses of his quality while on loan in the Championship.

The Swede has already proven a fantastic acquisition, joining a long line of successful Sky Blue marksmen.

Our quiz today is all about Coventry strikers past and present – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Sky Blues fan…

Quiz: The big Coventry City striker quiz - Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Sky Blues fan

1 of 25 1. Who did Coventry sign Matty Godden from? Birmingham City Hull City Peterborough United Ipswich Town