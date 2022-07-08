Cardiff City will be aiming to compete in the top half of the Championship this season.

The Bluebirds had an underwhelming campaign last year as Mick McCarthy’s reign as manager came to an end.

The Welsh club also suffered an ignominious league double defeat to their bitter rivals Swansea City for the first time in their history.

Supporters will be hoping for greater success over the next 12 months.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club with our latest quiz…

Quiz: The big Cardiff City summer quiz - Can you score 30/30 without using Google? 1 of 30 Where did Cardiff City finish last season? 14th 16th 18th 20th