Bolton Wanderers

Quiz: The big Bolton Wanderers summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

Published

24 seconds ago

on

Ian Evatt will be aiming for better things for Bolton Wanderers in League One this season.

The club finished 11 points adrift of the play-off places last campaign so bridging that gap will be the objective for the club.

The new term begins on July 30 as the club faces Ipswich Town to kick-off the 2022-23 season, before coming up against the likes of Wycombe Wanderers and Port Vale.

Until then, test your knowledge of Bolton by taking our latest quiz…. 

Quiz: The big Bolton Wanderers summer quiz - Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30

Who was Bolton's top scorer in League One last season?


