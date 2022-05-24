Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

Quiz: The big Birmingham City striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Blues fan

Published

1 hour ago

on

Birmingham City have had some good strikers on their books over the years.

From Emile Heskey to Nikola Zigic, Mikael Forss to Troy Deeney, there been plenty of familiar names adorning the blue shirt at St. Andrews in recent times.

With that in mind, why not take our brand new Football League World quiz all about strikers at Birmingham City.

There are questions relating to this season, the club’s recent top goalscorers, as well as some questions about the Blues’ record purchases in the striker department and who they signed from.

See if you can score at least 80% – and don’t forget to share your score to social media!

Quiz: The big Birmingham City striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Blues fan

1 of 25

WHAT SHIRT NUMBER DID TROY DEENEY WEAR THIS SEASON?


Related Topics:

BJTC accredited MA Multimedia Journalism graduate. Freelance Football Writer for FLW.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: The big Birmingham City striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Blues fan

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: