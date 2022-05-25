Bournemouth will now be preparing for life in the Premier League once again.

The Cherries secured promotion following their 2nd place finish in the Championship this season.

Scott Parker’s side finished with 88 points to clinch automatic promotion back to the top flight.

This was the club’s second season in the division since relegation in 2020 and their first with Parker in charge of the team.

A busy summer will now take place as the club looks to make the team Premier League ready.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

Quiz: The big AFC Bournemouth striker quiz - Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Cherries fan 1 of 25 How many goals did Dominic Solanke score in the Championship this season? 25 27 29 31