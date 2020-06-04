Quiz: The 15-question Swansea City higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15?

Swansea City fans are patiently waiting the season’s restart, which should, hopefully, come later this month.

However, if you are bored today and looking for your football fix, we’ve got you covered!

Take on this 15-question ‘higher or lower’ Swansea quiz, focusing on the 2019/20 season so far, the playing squad’s shirt numbers and the club’s attendance record over the last five seasons.

See if you can get 100% and, as usual, let us know how you get on!

1 of 15 Rhian Brewster has scored higher or lower than 5 goals for Swansea? Higher Lower