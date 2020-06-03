Quiz: The 15-question Stoke City higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15?

Are you a Stoke City fan bored in lockdown? We might have the perfect solution for you!

Here at Football League World, we get how challenging and tough life can be at the moment, hence why we have assembled a simple ‘higher or lower’ quiz to help cure your boredom and give you your football fix.

This quiz is based on all things Stoke, and your job is to answer ‘higher or lower’, or ‘more or less’ to these 15 questions!

Can you get full marks?

1 of 15 Has Tyrese Campbell has scored more than 10 goals this season? More Less