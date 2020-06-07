Quizzes
Quiz: The 15-question Southend United higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15?
Southend United are awaiting confirmation on the conclusion of the League One campaign, with a ball not kicked in the division for three months now.
Up and down the country football fans are craving a fix of the game they love and we imagine that Southend’s supporters are no different.
Today we have you covered, however, with a 15 question ‘higher or lower’ quiz focusing on the season so far, the playing squad’s shirt numbers and highest home attendances over the years.
Take it on and aim for 100%…