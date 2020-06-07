Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: The 15-question Southend United higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15?

Published

29 mins ago

on

Southend United are awaiting confirmation on the conclusion of the League One campaign, with a ball not kicked in the division for three months now. 

Up and down the country football fans are craving a fix of the game they love and we imagine that Southend’s supporters are no different.

Today we have you covered, however, with a 15 question ‘higher or lower’ quiz focusing on the season so far, the playing squad’s shirt numbers and highest home attendances over the years.

Take it on and aim for 100%…

1 of 14

Southend United have scored higher or lower than 35 goals this season?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: The 15-question Southend United higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: