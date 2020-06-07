Quiz: The 15-question Shrewsbury Town higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15?

Shrewsbury Town are amongst a host of League One clubs awaiting a decision on the remainder of the 2019/20 season.

A ball hasn’t been kicked in the division for three months now and Shrewsbury fans will be craving their football fix in whatever possible way.

Today, we have you covered with this 15 question ‘higher or lower’ quiz focusing on three topics: the season so far, the playing squad’s shirt numbers and highest attendances over the last five seasons.

Take on our quiz and see if you can get 100%…

1 of 15 Shrewsbury sit higher or lower than 15th in the current League One standings? Higher Lower