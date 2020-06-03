Quiz: The 15-question Preston North End higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15?

Preston North End will be looking to get themselves a play-off spot confirmed sooner rather than later now that we have a restart date for the Sky Bet Championship.

North End have been there or thereabouts all season and will want to finish the job, with just under two weeks to wait now.

In the meantime, then, can you get full marks on our latest Lilywhites quiz? Have a go below and see if you can get 15…

1 of 15 Jon Macken's goals compared to Dennis Hatsell's Higher Lower