Quiz: The 15-question Portsmouth higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15?

Are you a Portsmouth fan bored in lockdown? We might have the perfect solution for you!

Here at Football League World, we understand how challenging and how tough life can be at the moment, so we have assembled a simple ‘higher or lower’ quiz to help cure your boredom and give you your football fix.

This quiz is based solely on all things Pompey, and all you have to do is answer ‘more or less’, or ‘higher or lower’ to these 15 questions!

Can you get full marks?

1 of 15 Has Ronan Curtis scored more than 15 goals this season? More Less