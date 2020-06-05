Quiz: The 15-question Oxford United higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15?

Are you an Oxford United fan? Are you bored in lockdown? We might have the solution for you!

Here at Football League World we understand how difficult it is at the moment, and we want to help you fill some of your time during lockdown and reduce any boredom you may have, in the form of a football quiz.

Today’s Oxford United quiz looks at whether they have done these specific things higher or lower than a quoted number. Test your knowledge in the quiz and share your scores on social media!