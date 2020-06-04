Quiz: The 15-question Millwall higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15?

Millwall will be hoping to hit the ground running if the Championship gets back underway in June as they chase a play-off spot.

Gary Rowett’s side are currently two points and two places outside the top six and will feel confident of closing that gap in the nine games remaining.

Championship clubs were back in training last week and will be working hard over the next few weeks to ensure they’re ready for the 20th of June, the provisional date that has been given for the league’s return.

While we wait for that, we’ve put together a quiz to help keep you entertained…

