With League Two at a halt, it looks as though Leyton Orient will be staying in the EFL for another season and that is all they would have wanted.

Indeed, they were looking as good as safe before things were put on pause anyway and now they can look forward to what next season might bring.

In the meantime, can you get full marks on this higher or lower O’s quiz? See if you can get 15 out of 15…

1 of 15 Jimmy Smith's apps compared to Mathieu Baudry's Higher Lower