Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Grimsby Town News

Quiz: The 15-question Grimsby Town higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15?

Published

6 mins ago

on

Are you a Grimsby Town fan? Are you bored in lockdown? We might have the solution for you! 

Here at Football League World we understand how difficult it is at the moment, and we want to help you fill some of your time during lockdown and reduce any boredom you may have, in the form of a football quiz.

Today’s Grimsby Town quiz looks at whether they have done these specific things higher or lower than a quoted number. Test your knowledge in the quiz and share your scores on social media!

1 of 15

Are Grimsby Town currently sat higher or lower than 14th in the League Two table?


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: The 15-question Grimsby Town higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: