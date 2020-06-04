Fleetwood Town
Quiz: The 15-question Fleetwood Town higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15?
Fleetwood Town’s hopes of securing promotion to the Championship are very much alive.
The Trawlermen sit fifth in League One as things stand and will feel confident of securing a top-six finish if the season is completed on the pitch.
The EFL’s end-of-season framework indicated that the play-offs would still go ahead even if it was curtailed – meaning Joey Barton’s men would still get their chance.
While we wait to see how the end of the campaign unfolds, we’ve put together a quiz to keep you entertained…