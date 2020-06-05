Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Colchester United News

Quiz: The 15-question Colchester United higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15?

Published

55 mins ago

on

Are you a Colchester United fan bored in lockdown? We might have the perfect solution for you!

Here at Football League World, we understand how challenging and how tough life can be at the moment, so we have assembled a simple ‘higher or lower’ quiz to help cure your boredom and give you your football fix.

This quiz is based solely on all things Col U, and all you have to do is answer ‘more or less’, or ‘higher or lower’ to these 15 questions!

Can you get full marks?

1 of 15

Has Theo Robinson scored more than 10 goals this season?


