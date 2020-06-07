Quiz: The 15-question Cambridge United higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15?

Cambridge United fans have been without live football for three months now and, like a lot of the country, are craving their football fix.

Today, we’ve got the Cambridge fans covered with a 15 question ‘higher or lower’ quiz.

How much can you remember of the season so far? How well do you know the players’ squad numbers? What about attendances over the last five years?

This quiz covers it all – take it on and aim for 100%…

1 of 15 Cambridge United have higher or lower than 40 points so far this season? Higher Lower