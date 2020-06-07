Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bradford City

Quiz: The 15-question Bradford City higher or lower quiz – Can you get 15/15?

Published

2 mins ago

on

Bradford City have been out of action for three months now and, as you might expect, plenty of their supporters are going in search of a football fix in a number of ways. 

Today, Football League World has the Bantams fans covered with this 15 question ‘higher or lower’ quiz.

Take a look at our questions on the season so far, the squad numbers worn by the playing squad and, finally, the home attendances over the years at Valley Parade.

Let us know how you get on!

1 of 15

Bradford City sit higher or lower than 10th in the League Two table?


