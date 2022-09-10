Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: Real or fake… Did these 20 Sunderland moments actually happen or not?

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sunderland have not been shy from making the headlines over the years and the Black Cats finally seem to be back on an upward trajectory in the Championship this season.

Supporters have been through some intense ups and downs in recent years and may be happy for a few consecutive campaigns of turgid consolidation in the second tier.

Here, we have put together a 20 question quiz to test your knowledge, did these 20 Sunderland moments actually happen or not?

Quiz: Real or fake… Did these 20 Sunderland moments actually happen or not?

1 of 20

Teemu Tainio signed from Tottenham Hotspur


Related Topics:

Passionate Football League obsessive and long-suffering Charlton Athletic supporter.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Real or fake… Did these 20 Sunderland moments actually happen or not?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: