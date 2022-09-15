Sheffield Wednesday are hoping that their second consecutive season in League One is their last for a while as promotion is the aim at Hillsborough this season back to the Championship once again.

Can you work out whether these 20 Owls moments ever happened or not though? Take our brand new quiz and see if you can get full marks – and don’t forget to share your score to social media to see how you compare to others!

Quiz: Real or fake.. Did these 20 Sheffield Wednesday moments actually happen or not?

1 of 20 Sheffield Wednesday won the top division of English football in 1930 Real Fake