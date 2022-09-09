Sheffield United have produced some memorable moments during the course of their history.

From the elation of securing promotion to the Premier League on two separate occasions in the 21st century to the despair of suffering relegation to League One in 2011, it is fair to say that life is rarely dull if you are a Blades supporter.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side will be looking to launch a push for automatic promotion in the coming months by maintaining their consistency in the Championship.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you to guess whether these 20 Sheffield United moments are real or fake.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved below!

Quiz: Real or fake.. Did these 20 Sheffield United moments actually happen or not?

1 of 20 Sheffield United suffered a penalty shoot-out defeat to Nottingham Forest in the play-offs earlier this year Real Fake