Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Preston North End

Quiz: Real or fake.. Did these 20 Preston North End moments actually happen or not?

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Preston North End are one of the EFL’s most famous clubs. They might not be the biggest, pull in the best attendances or even play the best football, yet they are steeped in history. 

We’ve taken a look back over the years for this latest quiz, listing 20 ‘moments’ and tasking you with remembering whether they happened or not.

It’s fairly simple and most diehard North End fans should be scoring 100%.

Take on the quiz below:

Quiz: Real or fake.. Did these 20 Preston North End moments actually happen or not?

1 of 20

Founded in 1880


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Real or fake.. Did these 20 Preston North End moments actually happen or not?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: