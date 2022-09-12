Oxford United have provided their fair share of memorable moments for their supporters over the years.

From the heartbreak of suffering relegation to the National League to the elation of securing promotion to the third-tier, life is rarely dull if you follow the U’s.

Having missed out on a place in the play-offs earlier this year, Karl Robinson’s side will be determined to launch a push for a top-six finish during the current campaign.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking whether these 20 Oxford moments actually happened.

Will you get 100%?

Get involved now and then share your scores with fellow Oxford fans!

Quiz: Real or fake.. Did these 20 Oxford United moments actually happen or not?

1 of 20 Oxford United beat Newcastle United 3-0 in the FA Cup in 2016 Real Fake