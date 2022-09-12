Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Oxford United

Quiz: Real or fake.. Did these 20 Oxford United moments actually happen or not?

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Oxford United have provided their fair share of memorable moments for their supporters over the years.

From the heartbreak of suffering relegation to the National League to the elation of securing promotion to the third-tier, life is rarely dull if you follow the U’s.

Having missed out on a place in the play-offs earlier this year, Karl Robinson’s side will be determined to launch a push for a top-six finish during the current campaign.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking whether these 20 Oxford moments actually happened.

Will you get 100%?

Get involved now and then share your scores with fellow Oxford fans!

Quiz: Real or fake.. Did these 20 Oxford United moments actually happen or not?

1 of 20

Oxford United beat Newcastle United 3-0 in the FA Cup in 2016


Related Topics:

Freelance writer for Football League World. Previously worked for 90min & GiveMeSport.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Real or fake.. Did these 20 Oxford United moments actually happen or not?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: