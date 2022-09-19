Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Norwich City

Quiz: Real or fake.. Did these 20 Norwich City moments actually happen or not?

Published

36 seconds ago

on

Norwich City are starting to look in worryingly strong form.

We’ve seen how effective the Canaries can be at this level and Dean Smith’s side have clicked into gear recently.

Their strong run of form will have the rest of the Championship concerned that they could be about to do what they usually do when they’re in the second tier!

Our quiz today is all about the club’s history. What we’re asking is: Did these 20 Norwich City moments actually happen or not?

Quiz: Real or fake.. Did these 20 Norwich City moments actually happen or not?

1 of 20

1. Norwich their first ever Football League game in 1920?


Related Topics:

London-based sports journalist at Snack Media EFL accredited, graduate of New Associates and the University of Brighton

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Real or fake.. Did these 20 Norwich City moments actually happen or not?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: