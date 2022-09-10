Quiz: Real or fake.. Did these 20 Huddersfield Town moments actually happen or not?

Huddersfield Town have had some memorable moments over the years.

Those years of success will be looked back on fondly at the moment given the club’s tough start to the Championship season.

In this latest quiz, we’ve focused in on some memorable moments (and some less so), putting together 20 scenarios about the Terriers.

What we are tasking you with doing is identifying what actually happened and what is completely made up.

Can you score 100%?

1 of 20 Founded in 1908 Real Fake