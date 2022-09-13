Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Hartlepool United News

Quiz: Real or fake.. Did these 20 Hartlepool United moments actually happen or not?

Published

22 seconds ago

on

Hartlepool United had a poor season last year and as a result, it’s no surprise that they’re hoping for much more success this year. 

However, the Pools have not have an ideal start to the season and could face another long season.

Paul Hartley’s side are yet to win a league game this season, having lost four of their opening seven leaving them second bottom of the league. 

The Pools face another tough game this evening as they face Crewe but at this stage in the season, Hartlepool need to pick up a win as soon as they can.

As we await the game though, it’s time to test your knowledge on the club with this quiz.

Quiz: Real or fake.. Did these 20 Hartlepool United moments actually happen or not?

1 of 20

Hartlepool United were founded in 1906


Related Topics:

Passionate football fan. Currently studying a masters at UCFB alongside writing for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Real or fake.. Did these 20 Hartlepool United moments actually happen or not?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: