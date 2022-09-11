Cardiff City
Quiz: Real or fake.. Did these 20 Cardiff City moments actually happen or not?
Cardiff City have produced some memorable moments for their supporters throughout the club’s history.
From the elation of securing promotion to the Premier League to the despair of suffering a penalty shoot-out defeat in the League Cup final in 2012, it is fair to say that life is rarely dull if you are a Cardiff fan.
Currently 22nd in the Championship standings, the Bluebirds will be looking to kick-start their season this weekend by securing all three points in their midweek trip to Middlesbrough.
Ahead of Saturday’s clash with the Tigers, we have decided to create a quiz in which you will have to guess whether these 20 Cardiff moments actually happened.
Can you get full marks?
Get involved now!