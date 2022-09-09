Following Neil Critchley’s departure, Michael Appleton arrived at Bloomfield Road to take Blackpool forward.

The new boss has spent the summer trying to create his own side although the Tangerines haven’t got off to the most consistent start to the season so far.

Nevertheless, a win against Huddersfield Town last weekend will have given the side some momentum and Appleton will be hoping they can go and get a result against Middlesbrough at the weekend.

As we await the game though, it’s time to test your Blackpool knowledge with this real or fake quiz.

Quiz: Real or fake.. Did these 20 Blackpool FC moments actually happen or not?

1 of 20 Blackpool were founded in 1888 Real Fake