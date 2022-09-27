Blackburn are currently playing their football in the Championship and dreaming of a return back to the Premier League as soon as they can.

Rovers have a storied history in the game, having scaled the heights of the top flight and even won the division, led by the free-scoring Alan Shearer. They’ve had a few campaigns in Europe too and have seen several world-class players pass through their doors.

It seems like a lifetime ago that they achieved all that success in the Premier League and in the game and they’ve recently even fallen as low as the third tier of English football. There’s a lot to take in then as a Blackburn fan – and how much can you remember about some of these key moments in their history?

If you think you know Blackburn then and whether these moments happened or not, then have a go down below and see how much you truly know about the Championship side and their history.

Quiz: Real or fake.. Did these 20 Blackburn Rovers moments actually happen or not?

1 of 20 1) Won only one game of their Champions League campaign in 1995/96 against Rosenborg? Real Fake