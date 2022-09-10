Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Barnsley

Quiz: Real or fake.. Did these 20 Barnsley FC moments actually happen or not?

Published

45 seconds ago

on

Over the years, there has been plenty to have happened to Barnsley FC.

Some of the moments the Tykes have experienced, will have inevitably been more positive than others for the club.

But just how well do you remember some of the events that have gone on in and around Oakwell over the years?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you a list of 20 Barnsley moments, and all you have to do, is correctly say whether those moments actually happened, or not.

1 of 20

Barnsley beat Liverpool in the Premier League?


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Real or fake.. Did these 20 Barnsley FC moments actually happen or not?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: