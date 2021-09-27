Quiz: Have MK Dons ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

After an impressive 1-0 victory against Wycombe Wanderers at the weekend, MK Dons currently sit in third place in the League One table and have established themselves as unexpected promotion contenders.

Although they were a tidy team last term, they lost former manager Russell Martin shortly before this league campaign began and it would have been understandable if they had a slow start.

However, their start has been anything but that and they will be hoping to continue battling against the likes of Wigan Athletic and Sunderland for a return to the Championship.

Their last and only visit to the second tier ended in 2016 – but can they get back there? We’re not so sure about the future – but we are about the past and we want to test your knowledge on the Buckinghamshire-based side.

With this, we’re asking you the following question: Have MK Dons ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

Give it a go and see if you can get 100%!

Quiz: MK Dons ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

