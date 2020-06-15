Quiz: How old are each of these 14 current Preston North End players?

Preston North End will want to hit the ground running when the Championship gets back underway this weekend, with a place in the play-offs still up for grabs.

Alex Neil’s side are sixth as things stand but there are a string of sides that will be hoping to leapfrog them into the top six over the next few weeks.

Preston restart their season against relegation-threatened Luton Town on Saturday and will want to ensure they avoid a slip up.

While we wait for the return of football, we’ve put together a quiz to help keep you entertained…

1 of 14 How old is Declan Rudd? 27 28 29 30