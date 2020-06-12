Huddersfield Town
Quiz: How old are each of these 14 current Huddersfield Town players?
Huddersfield Town are on countdown for the Championship’s return, with Danny Cowley’s squad presumably back in the full swing of things in terms of training.
A return to action is lingering just over a week away, but if you’re a Huddersfield Town fan craving their football fix ahead of that date, we’ve got you covered.
We’ve put together a 14-question Huddersfield quiz, testing your knowledge of the squad at The John Smith’s Stadium.
Can you get 14/14? Let us know…