Fulham will be ticking along nicely and back in the routine of training, as they work towards next Saturday’s meeting with Brentford.

That’s not far away now, but if you’re a Fulham fan craving your football fix ahead of that date, we’ve got you covered here at Football League World.

Take on this 14-question quiz and see just how well you know the squad at Craven Cottage.

Can you get all 14 players’ age right?

Give it a go…

1 of 14 Marek Rodak. 21 22 23 24