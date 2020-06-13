Quiz: How old are each of these 14 current Charlton Athletic players?

The football season is nearly back among us, and it promises to be a nervy end to the season for Charlton Athletic.

The Addicks sit two points adrift of safety in the Championship table, and will be without leading goalscorer Lyle Taylor for the final nine games of the season.

Here, we have assembled a simple quiz based on Charlton players, and all you have to do is guess how old these players are!

Can you get full marks? Have a go…

1 of 14 How old is Dillon Phillips? 22 24 26 29