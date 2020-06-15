Quiz: How old are each of these 14 current Bristol Rovers players?

The 2019/20 campaign has been a frustrating one for Bristol Rovers but they’ll get their chance to start afresh in League One next term.

Clubs in the division voted to curtail the season last week, with points-per-game seeing the Gas finish 14th – not in reach of the play-offs but safe from relegation.

Rovers boss Ben Garner will be hoping that his side can mount a more serious challenge next term and will be looking to add to his squad this summer to allow him to do just that.

While we wait for the transfer window to open, we’ve put together a quiz to help keep you entertained…

1 of 14 How old is Anssi Jaakkola? 32 33 34 35