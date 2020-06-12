Quiz: How old are each of these 14 current Blackburn Rovers players?

Are you an Blackburn Rovers fan? Are you bored in lockdown? We might have the solution for you!

Here at Football League World we understand how difficult it is at the moment, and we want to help you fill some of your time during lockdown and reduce any boredom you may have, in the form of a football quiz.

Today’s Blackburn quiz looks at how old members of Tony Mowbray’s side currently are. Test your knowledge in the quiz and share your scores on social media!

1 of 14 How old is Christian Walton? 23 24 25 26