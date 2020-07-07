Quiz: How much do you remember about Nottingham Forest and Fulham’s clash earlier this season – Can you score 8/8?

Nottingham Forest will be looking to return to winning ways tonight, as they prepare to take on top-six rivals Fulham at the City Ground.

The Reds sit one place below Fulham in fifth, and a win tonight could all-but confirm their place in the Championship play-offs this term.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side will be looking to do the double over Fulham after winning at Craven Cottage in only the fifth league game of the season.

How much do you remember about that clash? Have a go at our quiz and see if you can get 8/8!

