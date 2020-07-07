Quiz: How much do you remember about Barnsley and Luton Town’s clash earlier this season – Can you score 8/8?

Luton Town host Barnsley this evening in a hugely important fixture at the bottom of the Championship table.

Both sides are battling hard to give themselves a chance of surviving the drop this season, but, in reality, three points this evening is a must, underlining the enormity of this contest.

Earlier in the season, Luton were 3-1 winners at Oakwell, but Nathan Jones (back in-charge now at Kenilworth Road) has an uphill task repeating that against a Barnsley side who have improved under Gerhard Struber.

We’ve pieced together an 8-question quiz on this pair’s last meeting; take it on and gear yourself up for a massive night at the bottom of the Championship…

1 of 8 A 3-1 victory was Luton's first win of the season - True or false? True False