Quizzes
Quiz: How much can you remember about Sheffield Wednesday in the League Cup over the years? Can you get 12/12?
Sheffield Wednesday take on Rochdale this evening in the League Cup, with Garry Monk’s side looking for progression to the third round of the competition.
There was a positive start to the Championship season on Saturday for the Owls and Monk will be looking to continue that feel-good factor this evening in Rochdale.
So, as attention switches to the League Cup, we’ve pieced together a 12-question quiz on Wednesday’s recent (ish) history in the competition.
Can you get full marks…