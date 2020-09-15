Quiz: How much can you remember about Derby County in the League Cup over the years? Can you get 12/12?

Derby County will be hoping they can progress to the next round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday evening, when they host fellow Championship side Preston North End.

The Rams booked their spot in the next stage of the competition in the toughest way possible, as they beat League Two side Barrow on penalties.

But how much can you remember about Derby in the League Cup over the years? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 12 What is the furthest round that Derby have reached in the EFL Cup in the last ten years? Round Four Round Five Round Six Sem-finals