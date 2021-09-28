League One News
Quiz: Have Wigan Athletic ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?
Wigan Athletic have made an excellent start to the League One season under Leam Richardson.
Sitting pretty in first place after eight matches, some change from their 2020/21 relegation battle, the Latics look every bit automatic promotion fodder so far and will have their sights set on a return to the Championship.
Charlie Wyke has been in the goals in recent weeks and will be a key figure in sustaining their push.
Here, then, we take a look at the historic books and whether or not the Latics have been involved in the following 18 scenarios, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?