Wigan Athletic have made an excellent start to the League One season under Leam Richardson.

Sitting pretty in first place after eight matches, some change from their 2020/21 relegation battle, the Latics look every bit automatic promotion fodder so far and will have their sights set on a return to the Championship.

Charlie Wyke has been in the goals in recent weeks and will be a key figure in sustaining their push.

Here, then, we take a look at the historic books and whether or not the Latics have been involved in the following 18 scenarios, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Have Wigan Athletic ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18 Have the club won the FA Cup? Yes No