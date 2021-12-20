West Bromwich Albion have been incredibly active in the transfer market in recent years due to their yo-yoing between the Championship and Premier League, with players coming and going from The Hawthorns.

But do you know if the Baggies have acquired players since the 2017-18 season from any of these 20 clubs?

Take our new quiz and see if you can score full marks – post your scores on social media to see how your Albion knowledge compares to other fans!

Quiz: Have West Brom signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons?

1 of 20 Barnsley Yes No