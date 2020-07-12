Quiz: Have these 9 things happened to West Brom this season?

West Bromwich Albion are on the verge of gaining an automatic promotion to the Premier League, sitting second in the Championship at present.

Slaven Bilic’ side have been excellent throughout the 2019/2020 campaign and consistent form has seen them sit in the top for the most part with title rivals Leeds United.

Such consistent performances on the pitch have seen the likes of Grady Diangana, Jake Livermore and the much talked about Matheus Pereira gain plaudits.

With the final few weeks of the season upcoming, Baggies fans can rest easy that they have at least already guaranteed a play-off place.

Looking back at the season so far, we have put together a short quiz for you to test your knowledge…

